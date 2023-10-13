Doncaster supermarket reveals fresh new look with official unveiling after makeover

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morrisons in York Road has been given a makeover – and members of the Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue team dropped in to cut the ribbon.

Store manager Emma Hinchcliffe said the changes include more self checkouts, combining of the meat and fish counters as well as the removal of the party shop and an extended foyer area.