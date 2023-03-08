Doncaster designer Estelle takes digital fashion to New York and London

A graduate of Leeds Arts University - where she studied for an MA in Digital Fashion - Estelle is a Physical Plus Digital Designer and Creative Pattern Cutter who has more than 15 years experience in the fashion industry, working in couture, high-end and popular high street brands.

Estelle moved into digital at the start of the pandemic, seeing it as a natural progression that would allow her to maintain a constant workflow and at the same time as exploring sustainable solutions to fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This major change in direction led to a research and development period and Estelle admits she has since become hooked on the 3D tools and digital developments that have taken her work in radical new directions, encouraged by the creative freedom and the chance to create the previously unthinkable for virtual and real-world without the worry of excess waste.

Doncaster designer Estelle Pearce

Her new collection - AiEvolution - was unveiled as part of Digital Fashion Week New York and London Fashion Week and marked the second time her work has been seen in New York.

AiEvolution featured six digital garments available as exclusive AR experiences, NFTs, and a digital wearable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an experimental digital collection that draws from the power of Ai creation to test realisation and pattern-cutting skills, crafting pieces that stand out rather than conform to traditional notions of clothing with each design having its own unique personality,” Estelle explained.

“To be invited back for a second showing at Digital Fashion Week New York was a great honour and I was thrilled to have been selected.

“Working in this field is allowing me to make connections and enjoy collaborations with others in the digital fashion world, helping to push my creativity and enabling further explorations of digital technologies.”

Inspired to pass on knowledge of alternative fashion solutions, Estelle has also lectured at colleges and universities and leads a Master’s module in Digital Futures at Buckinghamshire New University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad