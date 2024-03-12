Doncaster Body Shop to remain open as stores across country begin closing down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The retail giant went into administration last month, putting up to 2,000 jobs at risk.

And while some of the empire’s shops will go, administrators have said the Doncaster branch at Lakeside Village will remain open for the time being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, restructuring firm FRP, was appointed as the administrator, said it would now consider all options to find a way forward for the business.

The Doncaster branch of The Body Shop at Lakeside Village will remain open for now.

The Body Shop was started by the late Dame Anita Roddick in 1976 from a single shop in Brighton and it grew into a global brand, pioneering ethical trading and a stance against testing beauty products on animals.

The retailer's British business has more than 200 shops and a handful of franchises across the UK as well as its headquarters in London.

Aurelius, the private equity firm that bought the brand for £207m in November, took the drastic decision to place it into administration after poor sales during the key Christmas trading period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven stores have already closed, with another 75 branches set to go in the coming weeks.

Almost 500 staff will lose their jobs as part of the closures, FRP Advisory said.

Tony Wright, joint administrator, said the closures would "stabilise" the business and ensure it has a "long-term, sustainable future".

The brand joined the L'Oreal group in 2006, before being bought by Natura and Co in 2017.