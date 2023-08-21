News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Belles get dressed to the nines ready for St Leger Ladies' Day thanks to city fashion house

Sarah and Stacey owners of Harpers Couture Doncaster were invited to dress five members of the Doncaster Belles football squad to celebrate everything that’s great about our city and South Yorkshire.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:08 BST

The Doncaster Rovers Belles squad will be the Guests of Honour at the upcoming Ladies Day on Thursday 14 September at this year’s Betfred St Leger Festival as part of the “Made in Doncaster” celebrations.

Those who were treated to a dressing session were Jessica Tugby-Andrew, Ryley Johnson, Fearne McCormack, Freya Rattenbury and Lindsey Tugby-Andrew.

Harpers Couture has everything you will need for the St Leger Festival to create your ‘best dressed’ outfit.

They are based on Carr House Road, Doncaster, DN4 5DS. Open Monday - Saturday 10am–5pm

This player is certainly enjoying the pamper

1. Having a blast

This player is certainly enjoying the pamper

Beautiful blue for a blonde

2. Royal blue

Beautiful blue for a blonde

Ready for the races

3. All smiles

Ready for the races

Sarah and Stacey work their magic

4. All in yellow

Sarah and Stacey work their magic

