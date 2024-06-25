Doncaster bakery Cooplands offering big discounts on goodies the better England play in the Euros

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Jun 2024, 15:30 BST
Doncaster bakery Cooplands is offering big discounts on goodies the better the England team play in the Euros football tournament.

Customers will be rewarded based on how well England do, with percentages off produce depending on the amount of goals scored.

If they win by one goal there is a ten per cent discount; two - 15%, three – 20% and four – 25%.

So there’s never been a better reason to cheer on the Three Lions.

Come on England!

