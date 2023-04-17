The Mutt Hut is a space for dogs and their owners to take a break from shopping and is now fully open.

Angel, a rescue dog, became the furry face of The Mutt Hut after winning a competition to find the perfect pup to unveil the new area. She was joined at the official opening by special guest spaniel George, the support dog for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, along with the hospice’s mascot Big George.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were plenty of tails wagging over the weekend as dogs and their owners visited The Mutt Hut, with pooches enjoying their free puppuccinos from Costa Coffee. Doggie themed stalls sold dog clothes and treats, while the RSPCA and Barnsley and District Animal Welfare also attended, along with South Yorkshire’s dog first aid giving demonstration of animal CPR and resuscitation.

(L to R) Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, Sarah Fenech holding Angel, George the spaniel support dog for Bluebell Wood, Lyndsey Parry, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, Eleanor Hughes from Bluebell Wood and Bluebell Wood’s mascot, George

As well as being smothered with strokes and pats, Angel’s reward for winning the competition was a £20 voucher to spend at Trespass on their doggies Trespaws range.

Angel’s owner Sarah Fenech, 45, from Bawtry in Doncaster, said: “We adopted Angel from the RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre in December, 2021. She was one of approximately eight dogs that had been kept in the back of a transit van and used for breeding. They were in a terrible state when the RSPCA rescued them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were all nursed back to full health and cared for impeccably by the team at the centre before being released for adoption. Since taking ownership of Angel, she has become a happy, confident and very loving dog who loves nothing more than to play with her toys, go on adventures with us and have lots of cuddles. She has completed our little family.

“It feels amazing for Angel to have won this competition to be the face of the new Mutt Hutt and I can't wait to visit this new facility every time we shop at Lakeside Village. Over the years Lakeside has become more and more dog friendly with many of the shops now allowing dogs in.