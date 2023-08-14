Disabled man left caught short after Frenchgate Centre toilets remain closed

Keith Robert Mawson contacted the Free Press folowing a visit to the shopping centre on Saturday.

He said he went to use the disabled toilets near to the Wowburger restaurant to find one was out of order, a situation which he claims has been the same for a fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “To make matters worse the female toilets were out of order, the single disabled toilet that was working they had diverted all the females to that, so it was ‘stuff the disabled customers’.

Toilets at the Frenchgate

"I did ring the management but to no avail. Give me Meadowhall any day.”

A Frenchgate spokesman said: “Frenchgate is aware that some toilet facilities have been unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control.

“We understand the frustration for customers, and we have been working to repair the facilities with a view to having them open again by Monday afternoon.