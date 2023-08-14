News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Disabled man left caught short after Frenchgate Centre toilets remain closed

A disabled man has lashed out after finding on several occasions that toilets in the Frenchgate Centre were out of order
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST

Keith Robert Mawson contacted the Free Press folowing a visit to the shopping centre on Saturday.

He said he went to use the disabled toilets near to the Wowburger restaurant to find one was out of order, a situation which he claims has been the same for a fortnight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “To make matters worse the female toilets were out of order, the single disabled toilet that was working they had diverted all the females to that, so it was ‘stuff the disabled customers’.

Toilets at the FrenchgateToilets at the Frenchgate
Toilets at the Frenchgate
Most Popular

"I did ring the management but to no avail. Give me Meadowhall any day.”

A Frenchgate spokesman said: “Frenchgate is aware that some toilet facilities have been unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control.

“We understand the frustration for customers, and we have been working to repair the facilities with a view to having them open again by Monday afternoon.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience while the matter was being resolved.”