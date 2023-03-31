The dog friendly outlet is set to open The Mutt Hut, for dogs and their owners to take a break from shopping and wants one lucky dog to officially open the space, along with George, the Bluebell Wood support dog on April 14.

Lyndsey Parry, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We pride ourselves in being a dog friendly place to visit and lots of our stores welcome dogs, our green paw print in the windows indicates if dogs are welcome and we know that lots of our customers bring them for a walk round, a shop and a coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new Mutt Hut will be an extra space for people with dogs to “pawz” with their drink and meet other dog owners and take a break from their shopping.

What do you think to a Mutt Hut?

“We are on the lookout for one lucky dog to help us to launch this new space along with George from Bluebell Wood. The winning dog will get a goodie bag of dog treats including a £20 voucher for Trespaws and accessories and their photo will be in pride of place in the Mutt Hut.”

The grand opening of the Mutt Hut will be celebrated over the weekend with dog themed stalls selling dog clothes and treats. The RSPCA will also be hosting a fundraising stall and the Barnsley and Doncaster Animal Welfare, who rescue unwanted dogs, will be onsite with their greyhounds ‘sausage bobbing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can also treat themselves and their dogs over the launch weekend, by receiving a free puppicino for their four-legged friends with every Costa coffee purchased.

“We are extremely proud to be adding this new area to the centre during April which is Pet Appreciation Month as we know how important pets are to many of our customers and their families,” added Lyndsey.

To put your dog forward to be in with a chance of officially launching the Mutt Hut on April 14 email a photo and tell the team a bit about your dog to [email protected]