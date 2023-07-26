COSORI launches its XXL 5.5L Air Fryer with 13 functions for healthier and faster meal times

COSORI XXL 5.5L Air Fryer with 13 functions for healthier and faster meal times

With more than three million global users, the latest addition to its range boasts a huge 5.5L advanced square basket that can cook for three to five people and even roast a 2.25kg roast chicken.

Ideal for healthier and easier family meals, the fryer has 13 multifunctional preset options, 50 per cent less cooking time and produces food with 85 per cent less oil. The COSORI XXL 5.5L Air Fryer is available to buy for RRP £109.99 on Amazon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed, like all COSORI products, to make cooking more enjoyable as well as healthy, the XXL air fryer cooks every dish perfectly and evenly using the well-designed airflow system and Thermo IQ Technology. This gives more precise temperature control thanks to its high-precision temperature sensor that can measure within three degrees Celsius compared to the traditional air fryer that is ten

COSORI XXL 5.5L Air Fryer

degrees Celsius.

The technology also ensures even hot air circulation, avoiding any drying out or burning and allowing food to be tender on the inside whilst crispy on the outside. The air fryer also uses 85 per cent less oil than regular frying so the food is much healthier than if cooked with traditional methods.

Not only is it healthier, the air fryer is 50 per cent faster to cook food than a regular oven allowing families to make quick meals and spend more quality time together rather than in the kitchen. In addition, the reduced time can help to save up to 55 per cent on energy bills as it is using less electricity.

With a huge 5.5L square basket that can make food for three to five people, it can make meals that will easily serve the whole family and can even cook a 2.25kg chicken or an 8-inch pizza!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring 13 preset functions, it is truly a multi-functional device that can be used as an oven, deep dryer, stove, toaster, microwave and even to defrost food. This makes it perfect for any small kitchens as it can save a lot of counter space by replacing multiple different kitchen essentials with one product.

Users can easily select the desired function with a quick and convenient one-touch start button to start cooking anything from steak, chicken, frozen foods and more, meaning it can cook a diverse range of meals and is great for use by all ages. If needed, it is also possible to interrupt at any time and then automatically resume once finished – great for any forgetful cooks!

When cooked, users can simply detach the basket to separate food and oil and serve. Once finished eating, it is simple to clean as the basket is non-stick and dishwasher safe so it even saves time on the washing up.

With a host of safety features including thermal insulation for anti-scalding, a safety button to prevent the outer basket from falling out and a full metal cavity that makes it delicate and durable, it can be used time and time again without any concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad