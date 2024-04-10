Co-op member-owners in Doncaster could win a share of £500,000 for themselves and community projects

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Co-op, the UK's leading convenience food retailer, is today 10 April launching ‘The Winners Share It All’– a new nationwide competition designed to help boost Co-op’s existing support of thousands of local causes across the UK and give member-owners a chance to win prizes for themselves and their communities.

Any Co-op member-owner who spends £5 in store or online, scans their card and has selected a Local Community Fund cause, will be automatically entered into a monthly prize draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers can enter as many times as they want across the period and each £5 shop will activate one entry into the competition.

Co-op, the UK's leading convenience food retailer, is today 10 April launching ‘The Winners Share It All’.

Ten Co-op members every month will win £500 worth of prizes for them and £5,000 for their selected Local Community Fund cause. Non-members can sign up for just £1 via the Co-op App.

Every time member-owners shop they support local communities through Co-op’s Local Community Fund, a fund which has supported 36,000 causes since it began in 2016.

The major new ‘The Winners Share It All’ initiative will see Co-op Local Community Fund causes receive a share of £500,000 to support projects that benefit Co-op member communities, in addition to the support already distributed through Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community & Membership Participation at Co-op, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching the new ‘The Winners Share It All’ activity, as we continue to offer strong support for local communities and meaningful value for our member-owners.

“Our Local Community Fund supports lots of local causes and community groups in Doncaster with much needed financial support. An extra £5,000 boost can make a huge difference to these incredible grassroot projects, enabling them to provide important services, support and activities for their community. It’s great that our members can support this whilst also getting a welcome boost themselves with £500 towards their daily shop.

“The prize draw is open to all existing and new Co-op member-owners. To become a member, customers can sign up in-store or online for just £1 and start saving on their daily shop while supporting local groups in their area.”