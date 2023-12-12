Christmas shoppers set for festive music treat at Doncaster artisan craft fayre

Christmas shoppers in Doncaster will be able to enjoy a feast of festive musical classics this weekend.

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping is welcoming two bands playing everyone’s favourite festive tunes this Saturday and Sunday.

From 11am on Saturday 16 December, the Conisbrough Castle Cavaliers marching jazz band, will be delighting guests at the Christmas-inspired Artisan and Craft Fayre which is taking place at the centre that day.

Then on Sunday 17 December the Brass Squad Quartet will be performing throughout the day.

Lakeside Village will be hosting an artisan market with Christmas music this weekend.

Abby Chandler from Lakeside Village, said: “We’re really excited to be hosting a number of musical delights as part of our festive activities this year to help us all get into the spirit of Christmas here at Lakeside Village.

“The Christmas Artisan and Craft Fayre is being held on Saturday 16th and we have the Conisbrough Castle Cavaliers in attendance who will really brighten up the occasion playing some fantastic tunes as people browse the stalls for the perfect Christmas gifts and treats.

“And on the Sunday, the Brass Squad Quartet will be here adding their sounds of Christmas for us all to enjoy.”

The Artisan and Craft Fayre takes place at Lakeside Village on Saturday 16th December from 10am-5pm with the centre open 9.30-6pm. Opening times for the centre on Sunday 17th December are 10am-4.30pm.

As well as the craft and artisan market, the Outlet’s full range of stores will also be open throughout the weekend for visitors to stock up on Christmas gifts.