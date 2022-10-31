Calendar Club: Much-loved pop-up shop returns to Doncaster's Lakeside Village

Shoppers can get their hands on the latest new calendars for 2023, with the welcome news that Calendar Club has returned to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping for the Christmas and New Year season.

A festive tradition at the centre, the pop-up shop offers hundreds of products ideal for friends and loved ones at Christmas time - whether it’s a calendar for a stocking filler or a planner for a secret Santa gift.

With more than 6,000 products, from calendars and planners to diaries, stationery, books and more, the Calendar Club range offers shoppers a chance to buy a personal gift for everyone they care for this Christmas.

Calendar Club is back at Lakeside Village.

Some of the most popular 2023 calendars include the Netflix hit Stranger Things, Peaky Blinders, and family favourite The Gruffalo, as well as Marvel and Star Wars specials.

The full range features much-loved brands such as Me to You, Star Wars, Winnie the Pooh, Nightmare Before Christmas and Friend, as well as hundreds of cat and dog breeds, national and regional football teams and local interest calendars.

Advent calendars are also available – with plenty to suit all tastes.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “The return of Calendar Club to Lakeside Village means Christmas is just around the corner.

“Our customers love the pop-up store, with its fantastic range of gift options for the festive season. We’re excited to welcome them back!