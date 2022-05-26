The new store, American Candy, is the first of its kind to enter the shopping mall and offers a huge selection of traditional and retro American sweets, as well as chocolate, crisps, cereal and much more.

American Candy is a family run business and is the fourth store the family have ventured to open. The other American Candy stores are based in Manchester, Oxford and Peterborough.

The American sweet shop will replace Elite Pro Sport, located in the upper west mall.

Frenchgate marketing manager, Ian Leech, said: “We’ve noticed the excitement around American sweets growing recently, and it’s exciting to have a type of store we haven’t had in the Frenchgate before.