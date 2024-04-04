Artisan and craft fayre at Lakeside Village this weekend cancelled due to strong winds forecast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marie Beech, operations manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Unfortunately, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Spring Fayre event, which included the Artisan & Craft Fayre and Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, that was planned for Saturday 6 April due to forecasted weather conditions.

“Wind gusts are expected to be over 40mph which, with the number of gazebos and stalls in attendance, would make it unsafe for our stall holders, customers and staff.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The next Artisan & Craft Fayre will be back at Lakeside Village on Saturday 4 May 2024.