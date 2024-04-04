Artisan and craft fayre at Lakeside Village this weekend cancelled due to strong winds forecast

The Artisan and craft fayre and Easter activities planned for Saturday, April 6, at Lakeside Village in Doncaster have been cancelled due to a forecast of strong winds over the weekend.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:15 BST
Marie Beech, operations manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Unfortunately, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Spring Fayre event, which included the Artisan & Craft Fayre and Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, that was planned for Saturday 6 April due to forecasted weather conditions.

“Wind gusts are expected to be over 40mph which, with the number of gazebos and stalls in attendance, would make it unsafe for our stall holders, customers and staff.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The next Artisan & Craft Fayre will be back at Lakeside Village on Saturday 4 May 2024.

For more information, please visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk

