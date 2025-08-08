Aldi launches £5.99 cleansing balm to rival Elemis Pro-collagen version.

Get ready for a skincare revolution! Aldi is introducing the NEW Lacura Cleansing Balm (£5.99, 100g) available in stores now, and set to redefine luxury skincare for less.

Boasting hero ingredients including Algae Extract, Sweet Almond, Elderberry, and Borage Oils, it delivers a deeply cleansed and hydrated glow.

Offering a huge saving of £43 (87%) to Elemis, the lightweight balm-to-oil formula effortlessly melts away makeup and impurities, leaving skin soft and nourished.

The Cleansing Balm joins Aldi's highly anticipated returning Marine Skincare Collection, a range that sparked a frenzy among shoppers last year.

Lacura lovers flooded social media, praising the expertly curated products for their transformative effects, with many claiming they, “love them more than Elemis" and were "very impressed" by the quality and feel.

Also available from 31st July, and offering impressive savings of up to 93% to the luxury brand:

Lacura Marine Day Cream (£6.99, 50ml). This moisture-boosting cream improves skin's hydration and elasticity, visibly reducing wrinkles and leaving complexions feeling firmer and rejuvenated.

LACURA MARINE DAY CREAM £6.99, 50ML

ELEMIS PRO COLLAGEN MARINE CREAM

£95, 50ML

SAVINGS: £88.01 (93%)

Indulge in a pampering experience with the Lacura Marine Mask (£6.99, 50ml). This deeply cleansing mask helps reduce redness and improve skin's elasticity, leaving textures feeling cleansed, moisturised, and revitalised.

LACURA MARINE MASK

£6.99, 50ML

ELEMIS PRO COLLAGEN MARINE MASK

£60, 50ML

SAVINGS: £53.01 (88%)

Experience the double-action power of the Lacura Marine Facial Oil (£3.99, 12ml). The luxurious oil delivers a one-two punch of firming and moisturising benefits for a visibly younger-looking and radiant complexion.

LACURA MARINE FACIAL OIL

£3.99, 12ML

ELEMIS PRO COLLAGEN MARINE OIL

£72, 15ML

SAVING (by equivalent volume) £53.61 (74%)

Dive into ultimate hydration with the Lacura Marine Moisturising Essence (£4.99, 100ml). This refreshing formula plumps and revitalises skin for a perfectly hydrated, healthy-looking complexion, unlocking the skin's natural radiance.

LACURA MARINE MOISTURISING ESSENCE £4.99,100ML

ELEMIS PRO COLLAGEN MOISTURISING ESSENCE £64, 100ML

SAVINGS: £59.01 (92%)

Reveal refreshed, radiant skin with Lacura Marine Facial Cleanser (£4.99, 150ml). This gentle yet effective cleanser, effortlessly melts away makeup, dirt, and impurities, leaving skin feeling clean, energised, and youthfully radiant. Perfect for all ages and skin types!

LACURA MARINE FACIAL CLEANSER

£4.99,150ML

ELEMIS PRO COLLAGEN ENERGISING MARINE CLEANSER

£48, 150ML

SAVINGS: £43.01 (90%)

Aldi’s NEW Lacura Cleansing Balm is available in stores now alongside the returning Marine Skincare Collection, while stocks last.