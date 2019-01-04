Seven venues to eat fantastic vegan food in Doncaster

Thousands of people across the country are expected to try veganism this month as popular Veganuary returns - and Doncaster has some great dining options for plant based pioneers.

Here we pick our top seven venues in the town to try.

Send your Doncaster vegan eating suggestions to laura.andrew@jpimedia.co.uk.

Dream Bakes, Priory Walk.

Dream Bakes has tonnes of vegan options on their breakfast and lunch menus but its their cakes where they shine.

You can choose from carrot cake, toffee apple cake, salted caramel brownies and lemon drizzle, all of which are vegan and cost £2.50 or less.

On the savoury side, you can get a spiced cheddar toastie and a halloumi, cranberry and stuffing open sandwich.

The Greenhouse Eatery, Wood Street.

This is an entirely vegan restaurant, everything from burgers to brownies.

They have an exciting addition to their menu this January, the Chk'wheat Zinger, topped with cheese and a hash brown.

They also serve a full English breakfast - vegan style.

Guilt Furrie Vegan, Doncaster Market International Food Hall.

An 100 per cent vegan cafe in the town market, food can also be ordered to take out.

They serve all the classic cafe staples, including cakes, toasties and mac and cheese.

Vegan hot chocolate is available in salted caramel and double chocolate.

The Mallard, Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

Fishless fish and chips and chickpea and sweet potato curry are on the menu of The Mallard, a popular spot in the centre of Doncaster.

You can also get a Bakewell tart, which is served with vegan vanilla ice cream.

Slug and Lettuce, Hall Gate.

This restaurant recently opened in Doncaster and it has plenty of vegan options including a wheatberry, beetroot and couscous superfood salad and Thai curry.

If you are in the mood for something spicy they offer quinoa chilli with spicy rice which comes with vegan mayo and tortilla chips.

For dessert there is a lemon, blueberry and prosecco bites, which consists of a ground almond sponge with blueberries soaked with prosecco syrup.

Frankie And Benny’s, Leisure Park, Bawtry Rd.

‘Vegan Mac and No Cheese’ is a new addition to the Frankie and Benny’s menu as well a vegan Margherita pizza.

The restaurant also has a vegan burger option and vegan garlic bread and dough balls.

They have a coconut, dairy-free ice cream to satisfy your sweet tooth as well as a range of sorbets.

Nandos, Herten Triangle.

You may be surprised by how many vegan options this chicken restaurant has.

Starters include houmous with peri-peri drizzle, spiced mixed olives, and peri peri nuts.

They have three vegan-friendly burgers on their menu, the Supergreen, sweet potato and butternut, then portobello mushroom.

However, they all require amending whilst ordering to make sure they are in fact vegan, make sure to ask for no mayo and to supplement the halloumi cheese for avocado.

There is also a super grain salad which can be ordered without chicken, the restaurant suggests adding a side order of chargrilled vegetables on top.