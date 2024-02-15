Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Brazilian all-you-can-eat restaurant in Rotherham has closed its doors "with a heavy heart."

Rancheros Ridizio, off Stag Roundabout on Wickersley Road, shared in a statement on its Facebook page yesterday afternoon (February 14) that it would be "closed for the foreseeable future due to circumstances outside of our control."

Rancheros Rodizio, off Stag Roundabout in Rotherham, says it has closed its doors "for the foreseeable future."

It would have come especially as a shock to couples booked in for its Valentine's menu that night. The business says it will refund any customers with an outstanding booking.

The post currently has over 600 comments from concerned residents praising the times they had eaten there with many calling it a "favourite."

A post on Facebook by Rancheros Rodizio announcing its closure. The post has received over 600 comments from heartbroken customers.

The post reads: "With a heavy heart, Rancheros Rodizio Bar & Grill will be closed for the foreseeable future due to circumstances outside of our control.

"We would like to thank all our beautiful, supportive customers for being part of our extended family, providing such great times and unforgettable memories.

"Rest assured, all booked customers who paid a deposit will be contacted and reimbursed.

"We will continue to work hard in providing a community space to be enjoyed by all in the future. Watch this space for more updates!"

One commenter, Simon Watts, called Rocheros "Rotherham's best restaurant" and wished the steak house's team well. Rancheros replied to say: "Looking after our team is definitely our priority."