M18: Police appeal for witnesses after 18-year-old loses life in road traffic collision near Rotherham
South Yorkshire Police were called on Saturday, September 7, at around 2.30am to reports of a road traffic collision between junctions one and two on the M18.
A black Audi was involved in a collision and was found to have left the carriageway and come to a halt in a wooded area.
An 18-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.
A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in a critical condition.
Police investigating the collision would now like to speak to anyone who may have seen the black Audi travelling northbound on the M18 prior to the collision.
A spokesperson said: “We are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a HGV who was travelling in the area at around the same time, and the driver of a dark coloured saloon.
“Anyone with any information or dash cam footage that could help the investigation is asked to call 101. Please quote incident number 128 of September 7 when you get in touch.”
