Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are investigating a fatal collision on the M18 near Rotherham in which an 18-year-old man lost his life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were called on Saturday, September 7, at around 2.30am to reports of a road traffic collision between junctions one and two on the M18.

A black Audi was involved in a collision and was found to have left the carriageway and come to a halt in a wooded area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An 18-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

An 18-year-old has died and a 19-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital following a collision on the M18. | Google

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

Police investigating the collision would now like to speak to anyone who may have seen the black Audi travelling northbound on the M18 prior to the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a HGV who was travelling in the area at around the same time, and the driver of a dark coloured saloon.

“Anyone with any information or dash cam footage that could help the investigation is asked to call 101. Please quote incident number 128 of September 7 when you get in touch.”