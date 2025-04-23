Yorkshire Wildlife Park wants your unwanted branches and leaves for animals to eat
A spokesperson said: “ Are you planning on having any large-scale tree work carried out at your property or business?
"Are you a tree surgeon? – Yorkshire Wildlife Park are welcoming tree donations.
“Our animals have a huge appetite for branches and leaves. We are looking for the following tree species for our animals to feast on.”
Alder, Apple, Ash, Aspen, Beech, Birch, Buddleia, Cherry, Dogwood, Elm, Field Maple, Hawthorn, Hazel, Hornbeam, Horse Chestnut, Lime, Oak, Pear, Plum, Poplar, Rowan, Sweet Chestnut, Whitebeam and Willow.
“If you live within 15 miles of DN4 6TB and have spare shrubbery as listed above, send photos, tree type, and cut date/location to [email protected] to see if it’s suitable.
“Our animals would be extremely grateful for any donations.
Visit https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/we-need-your-browse / for more information.
