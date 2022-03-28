Where's your go-to beer garden in Doncaster?

The 11 best Beer gardens in Doncaster: best places to have a pint outside

As we draw ever closer to summer, here’s a few great places to have a pint in the sun.

By jimmy johnson
Monday, 28th March 2022, 1:42 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out all the best pubs and bars in Doncaster that feature a beer garden.

Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!

1. The Draughtsman Alehouse

The Draughtsman Alehouse, Platform 3 Doncaster Railway Station, Doncaster DN1 1PE. Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (based on 320 Google Reviews). "Perfect ambiance, and fantastic hosts who are willing to talk to you and have a nice chat!"

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. The Boat Inn

The Boat Inn, Lower Sprotbrough, DN5 7NB. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 1,463 Google Reviews). "Decent place to stop off for a pint after being out on the bike. Great beer garden."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Yorkshire Grey

Yorkshire Grey, 16 Hall Gate, DN1 3NA. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 444 Google Reviews) "Lovely little beer garden in the back."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Scawsby Mill

Scawsby Mill, Scawsby, DN5 7UB. Rating: 4/5 (based on 1,254 Google Reviews) "A nice clean pub and grill. Has a lovely beer garden, well worth a quick stop if passing."

Photo: -

Photo Sales
DoncasterGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 3