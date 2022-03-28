The 11 best Beer gardens in Doncaster: best places to have a pint outside

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out all the best pubs and bars in Doncaster that feature a beer garden.
1. The Draughtsman Alehouse
The Draughtsman Alehouse, Platform 3 Doncaster Railway Station, Doncaster DN1 1PE. Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (based on 320 Google Reviews). "Perfect ambiance, and fantastic hosts who are willing to talk to you and have a nice chat!"
2. The Boat Inn
The Boat Inn, Lower Sprotbrough, DN5 7NB. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 1,463 Google Reviews). "Decent place to stop off for a pint after being out on the bike. Great beer garden."
3. Yorkshire Grey
Yorkshire Grey, 16 Hall Gate, DN1 3NA. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 444 Google Reviews) "Lovely little beer garden in the back."
4. Scawsby Mill
Scawsby Mill, Scawsby, DN5 7UB. Rating: 4/5 (based on 1,254 Google Reviews) "A nice clean pub and grill. Has a lovely beer garden, well worth a quick stop if passing."
