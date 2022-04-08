Round of a-paws for The Inn Collection Group’s charity dog walk and a special tribute for miracle dog Max

Pawsome effort: Dog walkers raised more than £2000 for The Great North Air Ambulance Service

Dog walkers travelled from across the country to take part in the two-mile charity walk with celebrity springer spaniels Paddy and Harry from the group’s The Pheasant Inn at Bassenthwaite.

More than £2000 was raised for GNAAS which rescues hundreds of severely injured or ill patients every year throughout the North East, North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

The event was even more special as it was to be multi-award winning canine ambassador Max’s final public appearance. The 14-year-old springer spaniel therapy dog, who captured the hearts of thousands of people worldwide – including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - died later that week, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great North Air Ambulance on call

Debra Adamson, general manager at The Pheasant Inn, said: “The event was so lovely with people travelling far and wide with their dogs to take part in our first ever charity dog walk and to meet miracle dog Max and his brothers, Harry and Paddy.

"It proved to be an even more special day - although we didn’t know it at the time - we were able to give Max a final party. It makes us extra proud to have been able to raise this fantastic amount of money as a legacy for him and to have wonderful memories of seeing Max with his tail wagging, doing what he did best – making people happy.

“Our hearts go out to Max’s owner Kerry Irving and his family who truly gave Max his best life while allowing so many of us to share his magic on social media.”

The Inn Collection Group match funded ticket sales for the event with a donation to the GNAAS, which is Max Out in the Lake District’s ongoing charity. A Just Giving fundraising page is available at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/max-out-in-the-lake-district5?fbclid=IwAR2P6rIjAYJCnDKypduN_W3Fhx4j1na7oYhksltDZjpx4vdsESE6eSK8uVUThe dog walk helped launch The Inn Collection Group’s popular Walk-Inn Breaks where dogs stay free on self-guided walking stays across its dog friendly inns across the North East of England, Yorkshire and Lake District.

Zoe Cooper, marketing manager at The Inn Collection Group, said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Max and will continue to support The GNAAS and hope to raise even more money from future events to support Max’s legacy which his brothers Paddy and Harry will continue.”