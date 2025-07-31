Popular Doncaster area agricultural show set to bounce back next year in new guise

A popular Doncaster area agricultural show is set to return in 2026 – after coming under new ownership and taking on a new name and shape.

The Isle Country Show is set to be held in the Isle of Axholme in September next year and will replace the long-running Epworth Show which came to an end in 2023.

Organisers of the new event have promised that the annual farming spectacular will pay tribute to its predecessor while also taking on a new life of its own.

Spokesperson Suze Elise said: “In the wake of the much-loved Epworth Show closing its gates for the final time, a dedicated team of local event professionals has risen with heart, heritage, and hope to craft a new chapter for the Isle - The Isle Country Show, launching September 2026.

"With full support and blessing from the Epworth Agricultural team, the newly established Isle Country Show pays homage to tradition while pushing forward a passionate vision for the future.

"This isn’t just about putting on a show – it’s about celebrating and sustaining the agricultural heartbeat of the region.”

The show will spotlight rural life through a rich tapestry of livestock classes including cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, and equine events.

Visitors will also be able to marvel at homegrown produce, admire handicrafts and woodcrafts, and engage with hands-on workshops and demonstrations showcasing sustainable farming, rural innovation, and artisan heritage. Added Suze: “A core mission is to reinvest profits into the local community – supporting groups such as young farmers, regional agricultural projects, and rural businesses.

"With an eye toward bursaries and grassroots support, this show aims to nourish the Isle’s land and its people alike.”

Fundraising will begin this August with the Isle Country Hoe Down – a rollicking country bash headlined by Russel Kitchin, a UK chart-topper fresh from Florida at Epworth Thurlow Pavilion on August 30.

Guests can ride the rodeo bull, sip moonshine cocktails from the Airstream bar, indulge in sweets from The Sugar Crystal, and browse western-inspired wares courtesy of Charm and Spark Western.

There will also be a tractor run on December 13.

Suze said: “Led by a team of seasoned organisers who call the Isle home, the Isle Country Show is more than an event—it’s a movement, a celebration, and a revival of everything that makes country life on the Isle so special.”

For sponsorships, stallholder enquiries, and fundraising involvement, keep your eyes on socials and local bulletins.

"Come September 2026, the Isle will come alive—and we’re calling everyone to be part of it,” she added.

Email [email protected] for further details.