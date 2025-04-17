New Doncaster rescue centre seeks volunteers to help farm animals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Doncaster rescue centre is seeking for volunteers to help tend and care for its collection of farm animals.

Hearts and Hooves, which is based in Finningley, cares for animals such as horses, goats, sheep and chickens.

Around 2.7 million animals enter UK shelters annually. There has seen an increase in recent years, with the number of animals needing support growing.

The RSPCA reports that its four national wildlife centres admitted over 15,000 domestic and exotic species, with hundreds of other centres around the country also taking in animals.

Farm animals are most at risk, as it is harder for them to be rehoused due to it being difficult to keep them as pets.

Pigs, sheep, and chickens all face abandonment due to economic challenges farmers face taking care of them.

These animals are alone and vulnerable, which is why there is a dire need for animal rescue centres in the UK.

Hearts and Hooves, which is based in Wroot Road is a charity that aims to benefit the community by rehabilitating farm animals such as horses, sheep, goats, and chickens.

Sarah Jenkins, the creator and owner of Hearts and Hooves, is looking for volunteers to get involved with this new rescue centre, set to improve the quality of care farm animals receive.

She said: “Farm animals are often forgotten about and neglected in the UK. When I was working for the RSPCA, most of the animals we worked with were a lot smaller, like dogs and cats, but where does that leave the horses?

"I wanted to be able to rehome animals that most people forgot about,” she added.

Sarah discussed her motivation to get involved: “I was working for the RSPCA and just stopped loving what I was doing.

"I went to a charity hub meeting as part of the team, and I met people that told me I could do it with their help, and I thought if I don’t do it now, I never will.”

On May 4, Hearts and Hooves are holding an opening event to raise awareness for their rescue centre, as well as getting to know the locals and to get the community involved in their charity.

“We have thirty booked-in, fairground rides, pottering, planting, showing people the animals, and lots of stalls. People can spend as little or as long as they like. It’s just about letting people know

what we’re doing.” she said.

Sarah encourages animal lovers to get involved: “We need volunteers to help set up tents, cut hedges, make the place cleaner, help feed the animals and be there to assist people at the event.”

She continued: “Since we’re in the middle of nowhere, it’s important to let people know we are here. We are here, and we want to help.”

She emphasises the importance of getting the community involved and added: “Charities rely on whether people want to help. If the local community isn’t on board with us, it will close down. There was one here previously, but due to a lack of engagement, they had to shut down.

"We want to involve the community as much as we can so they know what to do when they see a farm animal in danger.”

“We want them to know who to call,” she said.

Sarah describes Finningley as a “lovely village with lots of green space, a calm and peaceful area; the only issue is it’s quite small and unknown, so we want to spread the word about it and make sure people know that there is a facility they can go to if they know any farm animals in need, as most people don’t even know about rescue centres or even the closest one to them.”

Sarah spoke about what she has accomplished so far.

“We’ve only just started; we currently have two goats, two horses and currently only take animals for up to three weeks.”

She discussed what her aims are with the new Hearts And Hooves rescue centre and said: “We spent a month waiting to get on the field, trying to build more tents. What we need is volunteers and

donations from the public, materials like wood for sheds, feed for the horses, buckets, head collars, all of that.”

Hearts and Hooves are determined not to turn anything away. “We want to say yes to everything,” she said. “We want it to be a thriving place for people to come together, even have a visitor café, but that’s a long way in the future at the moment.”

When asked what made Sarah take up this rewarding and challenging opportunity, she spoke about her affinity towards animals: “I have always loved animals, horses, dogs, everything. I would have loved to grow up on a farm; I’ve always known I wanted to help animals.”

Hearts and Hooves’ Facebook page states: “Every life matters, and we work tirelessly to provide a safe haven for animals in need. Fostering community engagement through education, wellbeing and outreach”.

If you’re an animal lover and want to get involved then contact Sarah Jenkins at: Hearts and Hooves Facebook, which can be found HERE