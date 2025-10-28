In The Saddle with Anita Marsh: Winter worries as dark nights draw in

The clocks have gone back and it f eels like we are heading into winter fast, despite the weather being relatively mild at the moment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a great summer, if you’re not an equestrian - but for those of us that are, it’s been far too dry.

This winter will see hay prices soar and a scarcity for the first time in years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lots of farmers, including my own, were unable to produce haylage.

Anita on her horse Sully, with her daughter Alyssia riding Mara

The weather was far too dry.

Haylage is grass which is cut earlier than hay, at a point where it has a higher moisture content and then bale wrapped up.

This has meant I’ve had to try and source winter food for my three horses, which has been pretty stressful and worrying.

I’ve never known my haylage farmer to have none to sell to me in 15 years. Never.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do I use haylage? Well, haylage can be stored outside in the field as it doesn’t require a barn to keep dry like hay.

Plus it plays less havoc with my allergies. I feel like I’m the only equestrian allergic to hay, which isn’t the best thing for my hobby.

So this winter is going to be tough for lots equestrians. It’s doesn’t stop there though, it will also have an impact on other animals who are fed hay too as we all try to source our supplies.

It’s funny how we think the seasons and weather doesn’t really affect us as we sit inside our lovely central heated homes, but it does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’ve ever watched an episode of Clarkson’s Farm you’ll see just how important having the right conditions are for all our crops and feed is.

Whilst those who don’t have horses, or livestock will think we had a great summer - lots of us really did pray for rain.

I’ve no idea what the winter will bring, but I can guarantee one thing, I’ll be wrapped up in thermal wellies, outdoor proper decent clothing and waterproof gloves. I’ve no doubt we will have all the rain we don’t need then.

It’s already head torch season, and I’m going to my horses in the dark before work. I have to admit though, I love being outdoors. It’s a place I can feel really in touch with who I am and I always feel present with my horses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes, in a busy world where technology rules and we are glued to our phones all the time, it’s just good to feel the wind in your hair and brave the elements to spend time with horses.

If I feel low, or if endometriosis is playing up - I can always guarantee that being outside in nature with my beautiful equines will always make me feel better.

It’s with them that I feel most alive, and feel my true authentic self and that’s worth all the hay worries, dark nights and trudging through mud in the bitter cold.

Let’s hope this winter remains dry, and the snow holds off and we get to enjoy our time with horses without turning blue, whilst we feed the most expensive hay we’ve had to buy in many years. That’s the joys of being an equestrian. We must be nuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading my column. You can see more of my horses (and their antics) on my Facebook page ‘In The Saddle - Anita Marsh’ but be warned, I will be the one with no make-up, hay in her hair and muddy boots. The equestrian world isn’t glamorous, but I think it is the best way to live life.