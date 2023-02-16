It’s been a while since the pair of them have been out jumping, as sadly my teenage daughter no longer wants to compete or rejoin our lovely, local pony club.

To be honest I’ve had an amazing time with Alyssia attending pony club since the age of six years old with her first pony, Jazz.

Many of you will remember me sharing the little duo’s fun as they started off competing in showing together, initially on the lead rein.

Alyssia at an arena eventing clinic with her pony, Mara.

Then as time went by and their confidence grew we moved up to ridden showing classes.

We would wait by the ringside and nervously watch her ride round the ring alone, usually doing their own display regardless of what the poor judge asked for. However, they always came home with rosettes.

We’ve had such fun watching them start jumping together then moving up onto a bigger pony - our lovely Mara, the Connemara, which she still has to this day.

Over the years she has taken Mara out competing in arena eventing, show cross, cross country, showjumping, pony club summer camp and lots of pony club activities and I’ve loved every single minute of it.

I knew eventually she would probably no longer want to compete, and I’ve had to let it go and let her do her own thing.

She’s still riding Mara three or four times a week and jumps her at home in our arena - so I’m still enjoying our ride outs together as mother and daughter. I love those precious moments.

Last year she’s popped along to cross country schooling with me and my young horse and has also had some private lessons at Cove Farm Equestrian, where we went this weekend.

She loves splashing through the water and jumping off ledges with Mara. They both really have a lot of fun. Mara is an old veteran now age 20, but has still lots of life left in her and she loves jumping.

I’m not sure if they will ever compete again, but we’ve had a good seven years out on the circuit together and lots of fun times and I don’t want to push it with her. She’s 14 now and growing up. And yes, she’s now got a boyfriend. Yikes.

It’s probably worked out well though as it does mean I can get out with my young horse and compete or travel to my instructors house for lessons.

So all is not lost, but I do miss those pony club mummy and daughter moments.

The pony club has had an enormous impact on her riding and has been the springboard for her fantastic seat and position in the saddle, as well as her knowledge and confidence. I highly recommend the club.

This weekend, as I said earlier, they have had great fun riding at Cove Farm Equestrian with Becky Bingham. Becky is a great instructor and knows just how to get the best out of Alyssia and Mara. It’s a brilliant place with fab facilities and I’ve enjoyed schooling my young horse there last year.