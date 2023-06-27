In The Saddle with Anita Marsh: It's 'back' to the future for us both!

He was actually due around the end of February but as you might recall, I sadly had dad in the hospice then so everything got delayed whilst we focused on dad.

Helen Thornton came out to me originally under recommendation, after Sully had an accident and fell into a ditch out riding following a car engine spooking him when young.

Helen is a a registered sports therapist and a horse and rider injury specialist.

It was time for Sully to get his back checked over again.

I’ve known Helen a good few years now and I’ve found her extremely intelligent, caring and knowledgeable in her area of expertise.

She works well with Sully as he can be quite fidgety. What I like about Helen is she used PEMF therapy.

This is a pulsating electromagnetic field which works by stimulating the cell improving cell permeability and function; helping to improve overall blood flow and muscle oxygenation to accelerate the healing process.

It’s applied with a long white tube, which Sully constantly tries to eat but he does eventually relax into the treatment and into her hands. The PEMF is said to trigger a ‘bioenergetics’ process - known as ‘Electroporation’ in organic cells deep in the body and is said to have a positive influence on many disease processes.

Helen has explained that animals and humans alike can benefit from this.

I like it as it’s non-invasive and drug-free and it really gets deep into the muscles. Which is why it’s great for inflammation and most sports injuries.

It would be great for my stage 4 endometriosis, but I never say when my flare ups would be, and Helen is so popular you really do need to book an appointment.

According to history, it was scientists in the1800s who discovered that applying high frequency energy pulses of the nano-second and micro-second spectrum into an organism can regenerate cells and cell clusters.

Helen explained active research on PEMF has been ongoing since the 1940s. Scientists have since published thousands of studies, clinical trials and research articles on the topic.

Further validation of the effectiveness of PEMF therapy has been provided by the US Space Agency NASA, and its use is accepted worldwide - including in the UK, Europe, the USA and Australasia.

It’s super interesting and whatever it does it works for my horse. He’s refreshed and feels good when I’m back in the saddle. So that’s two happy clients - both him and me.

Helen Thornton Equine Sports Therapy and PEM is insured with Balens and complied with the RCVS standards committee new approved guidance and is regulated by the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966.