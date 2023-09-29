Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I’ve had my mare, April, back into light work all summer and working with my horse physio, my farrier and my dentist to keep her in tip top condition. I have a good bunch around me.

She’s 18 now. I’ve had her since she was a young horse age 5 and can definitely feel her ageing now. Although she probably says the same about me, to be fair.

She’s got arthritis in her back legs, so keeping her in ridden light work and turned out during the fairer weather is helping.

Although she’s younger than our pony, who is 20, she definitely feels like she’s aging faster. I had our horse back physio out to her last week and she agreed.

There seems to be a big difference in both our mares and unfortunately horses, like people, just age differently. It’s probably genetics playing a part, because work-wise and competition wise she’s done much less than our pony.

Years ago I went to a good lecture evening held by our vets which discussed arthritis and leg injuries. Back then the only proven joint help which had scientific studies was Glucosamine. Things might have changed now, but I still remember the veterinary advice.

They recommended all horses, whether they had issues or not, should go on thr supplement from the age of 12, as a preventative. I started doing this with both my older horses. They are also on a decent balancer too for vitamins etc.

The sad thing is that it feels like the end of an era with April. Light hacking 2-3 times a week and long gone are the days of arena schooling or competing.

I know she doesn’t care, but I do miss our easy, fast gallops across open fields or a jumping a good cross country course.

The main thing is I do right by her. I have a young horse to now take over on these fun activities. Although he’s still learning at the moment he’s got the making of a fabulous, bold horse already and has achieved such a lot already.

Our pony, Mara, who I write about also is a veteran at the grand old age of 20, but she’s young at heart and really fit. I’m glad because my daughter can still keep jumping and having fun times together.

In the school holidays (which already seem a lifetime ago) we’ve enjoyed lovely summer hacks out, despite the rocky road with April and we continue to enjoy making memories together.

I hope to keep riding April for longer, but I’ll always listen to the vet. If it becomes an issue for her then she will retire at home and enjoy the fields, the odd cheeky mint and a nice groom.

She’s a wonderful horse and has been great during my recent grief, letting me cry on her back whilst we’ve been out alone.

She always seems to know and sometimes we stand still, take in the view, speak to dad and I hug her neck. I listen to her breathing and she calms me, brings me back to the present.

I really cherish these moments with her. She helps me through so much. They all do, but her in particular. She seems to be very wise.

But, I’m not worrying just yet or thinking of hanging her stirrups up, she’s still got a fire and we are still hacking out.

The physio was quite happy she could continue and we just play it by ear as to what journey we plan on the day.

Whatever she needs she will have. Although don’t tell her that as she’s a mare (and a diva) and would demand peeled carrots and the red carpet out if she could.