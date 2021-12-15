There have been quite a few things on the horsey agenda in the last few months; one of these was to take Sully, our young horse, cross country training.

Cross country is an exciting discipline with jumps across a course on private land. In competitions it is one of the three phases within the eventing sport. It can also be a competition in its own right known as a ‘hunter trial’.

The fences are natural wood, brush or water and are usually solid, as opposed to showjumping where they are designed to collapse and are in bright colours. I’d say cross country is the more dangerous discipline, requiring skull caps and back protectors as standard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harriette Rushton rides Sully over the hedges.

Sully hasn’t seen any cross country fences. He’s a young horse at the start of his jump training.

We hired a place called Brandicarr Farm, which has a great reputation for supporting novice horses and riders with their specially designed ‘mini’ course.

The aim was for Sully to have fun and to enjoy himself as he’s still learning how to jump so we met my brilliant trainer, Harriette Rushton, at the venue so she could jump him.

Harriette, apart from being a professional show jumper, has no fear and that’s exactly what my horse needs as he approaches new fences. He needs a leader. Someone who can confidently guide him. Harriette is definitely the right girl for the job.

I’ve done a few cross country competitions over the years on my horses, but I wasn’t feeling confident with my young horse. I didn’t want to let him feel that, as we are so in tune with each other.

The place itself is absolutely stunning. It’s a family run business set on the edge of the North Lincolnshire Wolds; dating back to 1787. It’s set in grounds of scenic woodland and beautiful tracks with great views - in addition to boasting two amazing courses. The mini course is smaller version of their big one and is perfect for inexperienced horses or riders.

We thought it would be good fun to take my daughter and her pony along, as they both love jumping and could act as a good lead over fences if Sully was nervous.

Sully was rather bold and once he got the idea of what was expected of him he started to thoroughly enjoy himself.

I’m always amazed at Harriette’s riding. She’s so confident and such a kind rider that Sully completely trusts in her. She didn’t over face him and he even went over his first hedge, first time. It was such a beautiful sight to watch.

He really is magnificent and I love to see her ride him. It’s shows me how he can look with a great rider on his back. There are not many people I would trust with him. You could probably write their names on the back of the a postage stamp.

I would highly recommend the farm. It’s a great place for youngsters, but equally has some fabulous fences for experienced equestrians and their steeds. The family were very helpful. Nothing was too much.

I believe you can also lodge at the farm. It would be a super place to have a horse holiday there as there’s great off-road riding.

I will definitely be back and next time I’ll jump him myself. I might scream as we fly into fences, but as long as I stay on who cares? Sometimes you’ve just got to remember the little girl inside you will always be there…even if you are the wrong side of forty.

I do hope you’re all ready for Christmas. We’ve got all our horses little gifts wrapped up, as well as our dogs and cats. Santa has a busy night ahead.