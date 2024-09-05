Gardening jobs for September, courtesy of Doncaster's own Yorkshire Flower Faffer

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A blooming good time is in store as September is a magical month in the garden as the days grow shorter and the evenings cooler.

The light begins to soften, casting a golden glow over the fading summer blooms, while the first hints of autumn colour emerge.

It's a busy and exciting time for gardeners in the UK, with plenty to do to keep your flower beds and vegetable patches thriving.

In my flower farm, my Dahlias and cosmos are now in full swing although the freak storm and high winds at the end of August saw a large part of an old maple tree snapping off and ending in my veg patch.

There's plenty to do in the garden in September.

Pots of Dahlias went flying and my wisteria arch crashed down to the ground. This year certainly has been a challenge for me and my little flower farm. Good job the beautiful Dahlias are making up for it.

It certainly comes around fast.

So, what to do this month?

Let's start with what to do with your blooms.

September is about tidying up, preparing for the colder months, and even squeezing in some late-season planting.

Deadhead and prune your summer flowers, such as roses, dahlias, and rudbeckias, they will continue blooming if you keep deadheading them.

Snipping off the spent blooms encourages new flowers to develop, extending the colourful display in your garden. Early flowering perennials, like lupins and delphiniums, can be cut back to promote a second flush of flowers.

Planting spring bulbs - now's the time to plant bulbs for a beautiful spring display.

Daffodils, tulips, crocuses, and hyacinths can all go into the ground this month, although tulips can go in as late as November if you're pushed for time.

Plant them in clusters for a natural look and be sure to plant them at the correct depth – usually about three times the bulb's height.

If your clumps of perennials have become too large or crowded, September is a great time to divide them. Plants like hostas, daylilies, and hardy geraniums can be dug up, split, and replanted, rejuvenating them and giving you even more plants to spread around your garden.

For a head start on next year's garden, sow hardy annuals like calendula, cornflowers, and larkspur directly into the soil. They'll establish themselves over the Winter and bloom early next summer.

In your veggie patch it’s all about harvest and prepare

Your vegetable garden will also be bustling with activity in September.

It's harvesting time for beans, courgettes, and tomatoes. Harvest these regularly to keep the plants producing.

It's also the season for gathering root vegetables like carrots, beetroots, and potatoes. And don't forget to pick those apples and pears before they fall!

My dogs like to help me with the fallen ones! It’s just not so pleasant at the other end!

Sow for winter.

If you fancy fresh greens through the colder months, now is the time to sow winter salads, spinach, and oriental greens like pak choi. These hardy vegetables will thrive as the temperature drops.

Preparing for next season? then consider sowing green manure like mustard or clover once a bed has been cleared of summer crops. This will enrich the soil for next year's plantings while suppressing weeds.

Keeping your garden healthy, we still need to be on our pest patrol!

September can bring a few garden pests and diseases, but you can keep them at bay with a little vigilance and some organic tricks.

Aphids may still lurk on your late-season plants, and powdery mildew can be a problem as the nights worsen.

A simple, organic solution is to mix a teaspoon of mild liquid soap (such as castile soap) into a spray bottle of water.

Spray this onto aphid-infested plants or those showing signs of mildew. The soap disrupts the aphids' cell membranes and washes away mildew without harming your plants.

Fun Fact: The Marvel of Michaelmas Daisies

Did you know that September's flower of the month is the Michaelmas daisy?

These charming perennials, also known as asters, bloom late in the season and are a favourite of bees and butterflies.

They were traditionally associated with the Feast of St. Michael on September 29, hence their name. Michaelmas daisies symbolise farewell to summer and welcoming autumn, making them a perfect addition to your September garden.

A Poem for September

To celebrate this beautiful time of year, as always here's a poem that captures the essence of September in the garden:

"September's Song"

By the softening light, by the cooling breeze,

Nature whispers her gentle decrees.

The flowers bow with a graceful bend,

As summer days come to their end.

Michaelmas blooms with a purple hue,

Bid farewell to skies so blue.

The harvest gathered, the earth at rest,

September's garden is truly blessed.

Emily Shore

Emily Shore is a contemporary British poet who loves nature and the changing seasons. Her work often reflects the quiet beauty of the English countryside, where she finds endless inspiration for her poetry.

So, as you head out to the garden this September, enjoy the transition from summer to autumn. With some care and attention, your garden will continue to flourish, providing beauty, sustenance, and a peaceful retreat as the season changes. Happy gardening!

