Doncaster Ramblers: where's Robin?

The first known literary reference to Robin Hood and his men was in 1377, and the Sloane manuscripts in the British Museum have an account of Robin's life which states that he was born around 1160 in Lockersley (most likely modern day Loxley) in South Yorkshire. Robin Hood's Grave is the name given to a monument in Kirklees Park Estate, West Yorkshire, England, near the now-ruined Kirklees Priory. It is alleged to be the burial place of Robin Hood.
By Peter RowsellContributor
Published 19th Mar 2024, 15:10 GMT
16th March, nine enthusiastic ramblers met in glorious sunshine for this Loxley Valley walk.

Helen, a Cambridgeshire rambler visiting Sheffield joined us for the walk.

We started at the top of the valley on the North side above Loxley Common. We walked along the top of the valley towards High Bradfield.

Anyone seen Robin?Anyone seen Robin?
This afforded great views over the valley and of Agden Reservoir. We took photos at Castle Hill before heading to High Bradfield for a coffee stop on the benches outside the church.

In the heat of the sun, layers were removed in preparation for the rest of the walk.

After the descent to Low Bradfield, we navigated the footpath on the south side of Damflask Reservoir and on to the excellent Nags Head for a lunch stop.

We followed the river Loxley after lunch before climbing through the woods of Loxley Common back to the cars.

Could this have been forest a long time ago?Could this have been forest a long time ago?
(No sign of Robin throughout the day! Wonder if he operated in these parts when Sherwood Forest stretched this far north and beyond?)

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

