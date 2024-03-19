Doncaster Ramblers: where's Robin?
and live on Freeview channel 276
16th March, nine enthusiastic ramblers met in glorious sunshine for this Loxley Valley walk.
Helen, a Cambridgeshire rambler visiting Sheffield joined us for the walk.
We started at the top of the valley on the North side above Loxley Common. We walked along the top of the valley towards High Bradfield.
This afforded great views over the valley and of Agden Reservoir. We took photos at Castle Hill before heading to High Bradfield for a coffee stop on the benches outside the church.
In the heat of the sun, layers were removed in preparation for the rest of the walk.
After the descent to Low Bradfield, we navigated the footpath on the south side of Damflask Reservoir and on to the excellent Nags Head for a lunch stop.
We followed the river Loxley after lunch before climbing through the woods of Loxley Common back to the cars.
(No sign of Robin throughout the day! Wonder if he operated in these parts when Sherwood Forest stretched this far north and beyond?)
Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity
Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.
Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.