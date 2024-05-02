Doncaster Ramblers: Rufford Abbey Carers Walk Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the 1st of May, nine carers and four members of Doncaster Ramblers Jackie, Catherine, Wendy and Steve) met in the car park for our 4 mile walk on a dry and warm mid spring day.

A short walk brought us to the stable block adjacent to the remains of the Abbey where a quick comfort break was taken. It was then off through orangery until we reached Rufford Lake, fed by Rainworth Water, which led us to Rufford Mill, more about the mill later.

Following the footpath near Rainforth Water we reached the busy A614 where we carefully walked on the footpath for a short distance to the outskirts of Ollerton. A short walk through a 1960’s housing estate brought us to a little used lane which we followed for some distance to the lovely gate house of Rufford Hills Farm where we encountered a lady walking a pack of Wheaton Terriers.

Donny Carers without a care in the world ready to ramble

A short walk through the well kept drive to the farmhouse brought us to our refreshment stop and a much needed water break as the sun had come out, a pleasant change from the last few months. A walk through a field of horses at the rear of the farmhouse and the careful negotiation of 3 stiles brought us back to Rufford Mill and Rufford Ford. Rufford Mill was a saw mill and is currently used by NCC as a wedding venue. Rufford Ford where the road crosses Rainworth Water was a well known feature where generations of children used to love getting splashed by the passing vehicles.

One of our walkers recalled bringing her children to do this many times. Unfortunately, due to a minority misusing this ford NCC have closed the road to vehicles so this childhood delight has gone for good. It was then a short walk through the parkland, past one of the five icehouses constructed on the estate in the 1820’s, only two remain, back to our start point at the car park.

Thanks to all who came on this walk and special thanks to Jackie, Catherine and Wendy for their help. StephenJj Tomlinson

Please visit our website www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity

Also follow us on Facebook for details of past Rambler outings.