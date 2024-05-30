Doncaster Ramblers: Laughton Forest and Scotton

Quintessential fairy-tale forest in which our happy band of ramblers feel right at home.

Tuesday 28th May, twenty of us (along with Archie) met there for the start of this walk. The weather forecast was not particularly good and was the subject of much debate before we set off. Some donned wet weather gear and some did not. We were briefed about the nature of the terrain and roads to cross etc and then we were off into the forest. The first third of the walk ( up to coffee break ) was all under the canopy of tall trees and on good forestry tracks and paths. Nice and flat with no stiles or fences. There were some muddy parts where the forestry vehicles had churned things up but nothing too bad. After coffee we exited the woods and crossed the main road to head off towards Scotton village. To get there we had to cross Scotton Common Nature Reserve. This is open flat countryside and we had been warned it could be wet underfoot. But in the event it was nowhere near as bad as feared. A series of white topped finger posts showed the way across the fields. Up to this point and indeed even as we entered Scotton village there had not been much rain. Just a bit of light drizzle here and there. We stopped for lunch at the recreation area by the church in Scotton and it turned out the rain had been waiting for this to happen. For the 40 minutes or so that we spent there it rained quite steadily. And then it stopped just when we ready to leave. We left Scotton on the same path that we had entered by, but then rather than going back across the common we carried on straight ahead back toward the woods. Across the main road again and then a very long and straight forest path before turning right just before reaching East Ferry Road got us back to the car park. Nine a half pleasant and unchallenging miles in a not often visited part of Lincolnshire. Thanks to Stephen for the photos and to Neil and Angela for sharing the backmarking.