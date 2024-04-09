Doncaster Ramblers: in the footsteps of Romans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday 6th April, ten ramblers met at Cusworth Hall on the warmest day this year. It was a sunny, dry but windy day.

This was a leisurely ramble through Cusworth Country Park before following the Roman Ridge to Highfields Country Park where our lunch stop was at a nearby pub. The woods near Highfields were covered with Celandine, Woodland Anemone and the first Bluebells.

Returning we passed the remains of the Motte and Bailey at Castle Hills before joining the newly refurbished Trans Pennine Trail back to Cusworth. Angela A G

This motely crew is heading for a baileys

P.O.I.

A motte-and-bailey castle is a fortification with a wooden or stone keep situated on a raised earthwork called a motte, accompanied by an enclosed courtyard, or bailey, surrounded by a protective ditch and palisade. Relatively easy to build with unskilled, often forced, labour, but still militarily formidable, these castles were built across northern Europe from the 10th century onwards. The Normans introduced the design into England and Wales following their invasion in 1066. By the end of the 13th century, the design was largely superseded by alternative forms of fortification.

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Doncaster Ramblers try to offer three walks a week. Two Tuesday and Saturday are of a longer distance and aimed at the enthusiast. Our Thursday walks are shorter and perfect for those beginning their walking journey, or those not quite ready to give up.

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.