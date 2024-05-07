Doncaster Ramblers: Hospital Visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday, 2nd May with permission from the hospital authorities 31 of us met in the overflow car park at St Catherine's hospital, Balby, Doncaster.

After the briefing we walked through the Woodfield estate to the trackbed of the Dearne Valley Railway.

The DVR was completed by 1908-09 and linked the main line of the Hull and Barnsley railway in the north to the Great Northern and Great North Eastern Railways just south of Doncaster. Built primarily to transport coal from the many developing collieries in the area the line also served passengers between Wakefield and Edlington, although this service ceased in 1951. The line was only 22 miles in length, and that includes the branch line to the collieries.

It seems like half of Donny came out to play

The raised path makes a delightful walk, which we followed for about two km before reaching the link road to junction 3 of the M18. Here we turned due south, with the road above us, before turning west to walk briefly alongside the M18. We crossed the motorway and walked towards Annabel's cafe - closed on Thursdays. We stopped for refreshments on some convenient rocks before continuing the walk along Rake's Lane to Low Farm, on the outskirts of Loversall. We passed Loversall Hall, which was built for the Fenton family of Leeds between 1808 and 1816.

We walked into the village itself, using a very short right of way in a field containing two elegant alpacas, to approach the church of St Katherine. It appears to have been built before 1207 by the Fossard family, who owned the manor of Hexthorpe under Count Robert de Mortain (half brother to William the Conqueror). The parish registers begin only in the nineteenth century because on a bitterly cold night in February 1844 thieves broke into the church. They broke open the parish chest, probably in the hope of stealing the communion plate. Finding no valuable contents they made a fire to warm themselves, using the parish registers.

In the shallow valley below Loversall runs St Catherine's Well Stream, with the well situated half a mile upstream. According to the historian, Miller, 'this well was once a place of “considerable resort” for the benefit of cold bathing, It was in his time a most delightful meadow where a circular stone bath was built, and the bath was supplied with water in a few minutes..... an elderly woman from Loversal attended every day during the summer season as an assistant to the bathers who were accommodated with dresses gratis and frequently breakfasted in that charming retreat. Needless to say, the old custom has disappeared. The well remains but there are no bathers. The railway (the DVR) runs close to this still charming spot, which is a frequent haunt of lovers and curious folk.' Following that charming story we crossed the M18 once more and followed Hall Balk Lane for a short distance before taking a footpath towards the superstore and hospital once again.

Grateful thanks for Lee for back-marking with his usual quiet efficiency. We completed the 6-mile walk at 12.45. David Gadd.

Time to rest those legs

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Doncaster Ramblers try to offer three walks a week. Tuesday and Saturday are of a longer distance and aimed at the enthusiast. Thursday walks are shorter and perfect for those beginning their walking journey, or those not quite ready to give up

