Doncaster Ramblers: Hartington

Saturday 30th March, nine walkers set off from Hartington. After rain and hail the previous day the weather gods were very good to us as we had sun all day. After encountering lots of water and mud underfoot we stopped for a coffee break and shared chocolates courtesy of Angela in Warslow.

We then set off for the strenuous climb up Ecton, which was mined for copper, a group of mines on Ecton Hill, are unusual for the Peak District in producing predominantly copper rather than lead and zinc. The most important, Deep Ecton mine, has been mined since the Bronze Age, and in the 18th century was a major producer of copper, and the deepest mine in Britain. Mining below river level ceased in the 1850s, and all production stopped in the 1890s.

After the hard climb we were rewarded with our lunch break and a pub stop in the village of Wetton. After lunch we headed over to Alstonefield, walked along the side of the river Dove then made our way back to Hartington trying to dodge more water and very slippery mud. Everyone arrived back in time before to farm shop closed and treat ourselves to a well earned ice cream.

"Go west" they said, so we did

Non-members welcome, just turn up and say “Hallo” you will be well looked after Doncaster Ramblers try to offer three walks a week. Two Tuesday and Saturday are of a longer distance and aimed at the enthusiast. Our Thursday walks are shorter and perfect for those beginning their walking journey, or those not quite ready to give up.

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.