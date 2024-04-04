Doncaster Ramblers: Grasping Nettleton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walking back into the village, we joined the Viking Way and headed uphill alongside Nettleton Beck, widely regarded as the prettiest part of the Viking Way. After a while we dropped down through some trees and past an area of old ironstone workings, before heading uphill again, where we encountered the only serious stretch of mud on the day's walk.

Our morning break was taken at the top of the climb and close to the highest point in Lincolnshire (551ft since you ask). A good level track took us eastwards with excellent views all around until we descended to the pretty village of Rothwell.

Lunch was taken in the sunshine in the beer garden of the Blacksmith's Arms (by kind permission) and it was with some reluctance that we resumed our walk, once again uphill. Having reached the high point, we turned west and enjoyed a good level track until we could see Nettleton again. From here it was downhill to the village and then uphill to our cars. In total we climbed 760 ft (who said Linconshire was flat?).

Are them there hill behind us?

Thanks to Jeremy the backmarker and Steve the photographer. Peter Gravestock

P.O.I

The Viking Way is a long distance trail running 147 miles (237 km) between the Humber Bridge in North Lincolnshire and Oakham in Rutland. The route was officially opened on Sunday 5 September 1976 at Tealby, by the Deputy Chairman of Lincolnshire County Council; it was to be opened by the chairman, John Hedley-Lewis, but he was ill, and died the following December. Hedley-Lewis was President of the local Ramblers' Associations, and a memorial stile was made for him on the route at Stenwith, a half-mile north of the Rutland Arms in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir.

Non-members welcome, just turn up and say “Hallo” you will be well looked after Doncaster Ramblers try to offer three walks a week. Two Tuesday and Saturday are of a longer distance and aimed at the enthusiast. Our Thursday walks are shorter and perfect for those beginning their walking journey, or those not quite ready to give up.

Which way folks?

