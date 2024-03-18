Doncaster Ramblers: going for Osberton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although rain was falling and the forecast was unpromising, sixteen of us gathered at Kilton Forest car park on Tuesday 12th March for a walk around the Osberton Estate.

We headed downhill and into Hundred Acre Wood (not the Winnie the Pooh one), where a couple of felled trees provided good seating for our morning break.

Emerging from the wood, we were pleased to discover the rain had virtually stopped and we carried on (briefly held up by a flock of sheep) and past the site of the former RAF Worksop, a WWII Wellington bomber base, to Scofton.

Shelter from the storm

This had been a separate estate, but in the 1820's was turned into an estate workers village and a private chapel built on the site of the former manor house. This is now St John's church and figures over the door are claimed to be the inspiration for Edward Lear's The Owl and the Pussycat.

Whether or not this is true, it provided an excellent stop for lunch. By now the sun was shining and several layers of clothing were removed before we continued on past Osberton Hall.

From here it was uphill, through some trees and then alongside the golf course, before returning to our cars. By now, everybody was nice and dry, their boots were clean and there was a sense of satisfaction that we had cheated the weather.

