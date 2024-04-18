Doncaster Ramblers: Epworth and Owston Ferry Loop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tuesday 16th April, 31 walkers met in the car park adjacent to St Mary's church in the centre of Epworth. The awful weather on the previous day had fortunately given way to a dry and bright (but very windy) morning.

Just as well really because the walk was mostly across wide open flat countryside where there is not much protection from the elements. After the briefing we were straight out of the car park and along behind the church and into those open fields. We headed east out of Epworth on good paths and tracks before cutting south on Narrow Lane and Paddock Lane towards our coffee stop. For our coffee stop we found some shelter from the wind on the edge of a small wood. Then we went more directly south on Blackdykes Road to enter Owston Ferry itself.

So far so good. No mud and no sign of rain. Just that stiff breeze! Our lunch stop in Owston Ferry found us at the splendid Crooked Billet where the equally splendid hosts Rachel and Jonathan had opened up specially for us. What a great pub and what a great couple. Their friendly hospitality was wonderful and their enthusiasm for the heritage of the pub and the village did them proud. Pay them a visit if you are in the area.

When the time came to leave The Crooked Billet we made our way up through the main street and then out of the village via Burnham Road. This starts as a tarmac road but soon turns into a farm track as it heads west towards Low Burnham. It also climbs deceptively but steadily uphill until it reaches High Burnham (the clue is in the name). At High Burnham we turned north to return to Epworth. The route from here was again across open fields and farmland. But again there was no mud.

After so many muddy walks in recent weeks this (and the welcome at The Crooked Billet) was the highlight of the day. We arrived back at Epworth just across the road from The Old Rectory (home of Epworth's famous son John Wesley one of the founders of Methodist Movement) and then back to the cars. Thanks to Neil for back-marking and to Steve for the photos. 10.5miles 4hrs 20min.

Doncaster Ramblers try to offer three walks a week. Two Tuesday and Saturday are of a longer distance and aimed at the enthusiast. Our Thursday walks are shorter and perfect for those beginning their walking journey, or those not quite ready to give up

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity.