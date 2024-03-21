Doncaster Ramblers: Derwent Edge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The number of walkers at Cut Throat Bridge car park was depleted by the cold bug which seems to be around at the moment. Fourteen, who avoided illness, assembled on Tuesday 19th March. While it was a cool and cloudy morning, one of us was so sure of good weather the first outing of shorts in 2024 were on agenda to enhance Vitamin D levels.

Much mocked the short wearer had the last laugh as the sun broke through and once we were sheltered from the wind by Ladybower and Derwent Reservoirs as the rest of us were rapidly shedding layers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a short briefing by our walk leader Dave Wigley is was uphill to Lead Hill where we were rewarded with spectacular views of Ladybower Reservoir and the surrounding hills of Whin Hill, Lose Hill, Mam Tor and Kinder Scout. Uphill again brought us to our coffee stop in the shelter of Wheel Stones on Derwent Edge.

Finding a sheltered spot

Refreshed we followed the edge to the trig point at Back Tor (538m) where an excavator was carrying repairs to footpaths and the peat moorland. A strange sight in such a remote place! A short walk took us to the viewpoint at Lost Lad which is named after a 13-year-old shepherd boy who died of hypothermia at this spot when searching for sheep in bad weather.

It was then downhill to our lunch stop overlooking Derwent Dam and Reservoir, all we needed was a fly past by a Lancaster bomber! Again, refreshed it was a careful descent down a step and rocky path to Derwent Reservoir which we followed to the dam where we were fortunate to see the water overtopping the masonry wall.

Following the east side of Ladybower Reservoir for a few miles, past the location of the drowned Derwent Village, we reached the A57 which we crossed carefully. A section of road walking brought us to the Ladybower Inn, no time to stop for a pint, it was the final uphill section of the day back onto moorland then downhill to our start point in the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Dave for leading this 11.5 mile walk on what turned into a glorious late winter/early spring day which resulted in fantastic views from the hill tops. Stephen J Tomlinson.

The view is why we come

Non-members welcome, just turn up and say “Hallo” you will be well looked after

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.