Doncaster Ramblers: carers walk to Nostell Priory

Wednesday 17th April, the first carers walk of 2024 was at the National Trust property of Nostell Priory, formerly the home of the Winn family. Five carers and five members of Doncaster Ramblers (Tony, Angela, Jackie, Catherine and Steve) met in the car park for our 4 mile walk on a sunny, all be it with a cold wind, early spring day. A short walk brought us to the stable block adjacent to the “big house” where a quick comfort break was taken. It was then off through the estate parkland passing the lakes and admiring the display of Bluebells in the woodland until we reached the Obelisk Gate at the park boundary. We then followed the edge of the grass parkland, admiring the Kestrel and the Buzzard, before passing through a muddy gate and onto the tarmac track to Foulby passing the Yorkshire Air Ambulance HQ. A short distance along the A638 brought us to a house with a blue pack to John Harrison who made remarkable time pieces in the 1720’s to 1750’s which were needed to predict the longitude position at sea. John Harrison was born in Wragby. Crossing the A638, carefully, we stopped for a quick coffee break then it was along the footpath and cycle track to Crofton Village, by this time the sky was getting a bit blacker and a little hail started to fall from the sky, fortunately this did not persist and it was generally dry for the rest of the walk. From Crofton we turned east and followed the footpath past the site of the reclaimed Crofton Colliery then followed the wooded footpath, again with displays of Bluebells, to the A638 which once again was crossed with care. Entering the grounds of Nostell Priory, through the wrought iron gates, we passed Wragby parish church of St, Micheal and our Lady which lies within the Nostell Estate and made our way back to the Stable Block café.