Doncaster Ramblers: Carers Walk from Potteric Carr

This now well established monthly event during the summer provides respite for carers and a day out for the cared for

Unfortunately, the wet weather made many carers hesitant about coming on the day out to Potteric Carr, a large wetland nature reserve managed by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust about 2 miles outside of Doncaster city center. This wetland was once part of the Humberhead Levels a huge flat plain covering some 2000 square kilometers spread across Yorkshire , Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire which drained 20% of England’s landmass into the Humber Estuary. In 1968 Low Ellers nature Reserve was founded, this was the forerunner of Potteric Carr, which in the last 50 years has grown into the 200 hectare reserve we have today.

About half a dozen Carers chose to stay dry and have a coffee in the reserve café, however two brave souls, Ian and Pauline, joined Steve, Angela, Neil and Ian of Doncaster ramblers on a 4.5 mile walk around the perimeter of the reserve. The underfoot conditions were good as stuck to the to the hard standing footpaths. A lot of the wildlife was sheltering from the rain but we did see swans, swallows or swifts (I can never tell the difference) and an egret. Management of the vegetation on the reserve is assisted by ponies, Highland cattle and ancient breeds of sheep all of which can withstand the potentially harsh weather conditions and all of which we saw. We also saw a large field of spectacular buttercups and areas of yellow water iris which had just come into flower on the wetland margins. We took shelter in one of the reserve hides about halfway through the walk for a rest, brew and a bite to eat before continuing and finding our way back to the start point at the Visitors Centre. Potteric Carr is a great place to visit and walk even in wet weather and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust well worth supporting. Thanks to all who came on the walk especially to Ian, Angela and Neil of Doncaster Ramblers for their help. Stephen J Tomlinson.