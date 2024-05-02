Doncaster Rambler’s: Ashford in the Water, Monsal Head and Sheldon Saturday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

27th April, only three of us made the journey to Ashford in the Water on a chilly morning.

We were soon warmed by the walk uphill towards Monsal Head where we had a slightly early elevenses and enjoyed the views over the famous viaduct.

We crossed the viaduct and walked up the other side of the valley to enjoy more views of the valley, including the large weir.

We dropped down briefly to the valley floor before beginning to walk up Deep Dale, which was dotted with cowslips. A steep climb out of Deep Dale took us to Sheldon for lunch.

The fire in the Cock and Pullet pub was surprisingly seductive for late April, but we tore ourselves away to head back to the Wye Valley.

The way down was steep, but the Great Shacklow Steps provided by the Derbyshire Dales Ramblers Group were still in good shape after more than 20 years.

The walk back down the River Wye to Ashford was a gentle finish to a strenuous walk. Brian U

