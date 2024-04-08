Doncaster Ramblers: around the northern part of Rossington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday 4th April, twelve brave walkers set off from Rossington Park and Ride at 10am.

We crossed the Great North Road and proceeded along Hayfield Lane to the grounds of the Hayfield and followed the footpath through the dog obedience classes.

We followed the foot paths through the lakes to Warning Tongue Lane then onto Hatchel Woods, where the bluebells are starting to peep through. We stopped for a coffee by the pond.

We went back over the main road to Manor Farm Wood then on through the Warren Point Estate towards Rossington..

Here we went in the local woods were the wood anemones and primroses were flowering and the bluebells were a bit further out. Braving the mud we looked at a few of the carvings then crossed the playing field and onto the footpath over the field opposite.

The hedge along here has been severely cut back and the footpath became very boggy so we cut through the footpath from the Warren to Holly Grove then onto the Brick Pond which looked very attractive and had quite a few anglers fishing.

We returned to the P& R having covered 5.7 miles in time for lunch Thanks to Tony F for back marking and Kathryn for leading, script writing and photography

Non-members welcome, just turn up and say “Hallo” you will be well looked after. Doncaster Ramblers try to offer three walks a week. Two Tuesday and Saturday are of a longer distance and aimed at the enthusiast. Our Thursday walks are shorter and perfect for those beginning their walking journey, or those not quite ready to give up.

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.