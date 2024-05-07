Doncaster Ramblers: Along the Edges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine ramblers (three from other groups) and one dog met at the Haywood National Trust car park. Fortunately, the rain which had accompanied us on the drive there stopped and the rest of the day was dry and mild with a gentle wind. Throughout the day we experienced a variety of scenery.

Before coffee, at the Wellington Monument, we walked along Froggatt, Curbar and Baslow Edges where a larger number of cattle than expected were grazing. Good visibility gave views across Curbar towards Chatsworth, with the Emperor Fountain visible in the distance.

Descending down to Curbar for lunch we passed two Pinfolds. In the past stray sheep and cattle were rounded up by the Pinder and kept in the Pinfold, a purpose built enclosure for stray animals. The owner collected them but had to pay a fine.

After lunch we followed the River Derwent upstream to Froggatt Bridge passing through woodland made colourful by wild garlic, bluebells and forget me nots. A steep climb took us back up to top of Froggatt Edge.

Angela M Gibson

P.O.I.

Cavendish bananas were named after William Cavendish, 6th Duke of Devonshire. Though they were not the first known banana specimens in Europe, in around 1834 Cavendish received a shipment of bananas (from Mauritius) courtesy of the chaplain of Alton Towers (then the seat of the Earls of Shrewsbury). His head gardener and friend, Sir Joseph Paxton, cultivated them in the greenhouses of Chatsworth House. The plants were botanically described by Paxton as Musa Cavendish ii, after the Duke. For his work, Paxton won a medal at the 1835 Royal Horticultural Society show.

