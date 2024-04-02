Doncaster Ramblers: a wander on the Chatsworth Estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tuesday 26th March, thirty-two Doncaster regulars were joined by five guests from Staines Ramblers who were staying at nearby Tideswell. After the customary briefing from Steve we set off uphill from the top of the car park by the old stable block. We were soon at our first point of interest. The Hunting Tower is an impressive sight. It dates back to 1582 and has had various uses over the years. It is even rumoured that a prince once used it for trysts. It is now available to rent as holiday accommodation for your own trysts. But beware. It would set you back about £2000 for a minimum 3 night stay.

We moved on and were soon at the site of the reservoir for the Emperor Fountain. (We saw the fountain itself later on from the other side of the river as we returned towards the house). In 1843 the then Duke of Devonshire was told that Tsar Nicholas 1 of Russia intended to visit Chatsworth the following year. He set about constructing 'the worlds tallest fountain'. It once reached a height of 296ft (90 meters). Unfortunately the Tsar did not visit and died in 1855 never having seen the fountain. I think there is a lesson here about not going to a lot of bother if you are expecting people for a visit. Elevenses were taken at an opening in the woods where fallen logs and large flat stones provided good seating.

From there we pressed on across The Rabbit Warren area and down through the aptly named Hell Bank Plantation and Rowsley Wood before arriving at Rowsley itself for our lunch stop. Sandwiches and liquid refreshment in a pleasant and sunny(-ish) beer garden. What could be better. Leaving Rowsley we turned back towards Chatsworth House and picked up the Derwent valley Heritage Way that runs between the River Derwent and and the hilly Lindop Wood. At Carlton Lees we swung left and then descended right to Edensor Village. The village was 'chocolate box' picturesque as always. All the while we had been hoping to see some deer. But oh dear there were no deer. Until that is we were back in our cars and leaving the estate when two separate large herds could be seen on the adjacent hillsides.

Available to rent at VIP rates

A splendid walk in interesting and beautiful countryside. And the good weather held out as well. Thanks to Steve for leading and the photos. Thanks to our Staines guests for coming along and to Neil for back-marking (at least part of the way).

