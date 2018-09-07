St Leger ladies do Doncaster proud

For many females, both in Doncaster and across the region, the highlight of the year is the St Leger Ladies’ Day.

The planning of impressive top to toe outfits, with accessories, takes place for months prior to the event, and arrangements are fine-tuned, often including a champagne breakfast for starters, as parties aim to make the most of their day out at the races.

Doncaster news: 12/9/2002''Great grandma and Doncaster Star reader Ann Davison (second left) was presented with free tickets, a bottle of champagne and flowers......and got a mention in the race day card on the St Leger Festival Ladies Day. Our picture shows her with daughter Anne Neale (third left), granddaughters Rachel Neale (left), aged 21, and Claire Neale (fifth left), aged 24, great granddaughter Ricci Neale, aged three, and Lucy Allen (right), PR with The Rothman's Royals St Leger Festival Press Office.

Glamour is nothing new at the St Leger, that was dubbed the Royal Ascot of the North from the late 1800s.

For decades, fashionistas have flaunted outfits from ultra-smart to outrageous, with weird and wonderful headgear.

Many can be spotted at the end of a fun but exhausting day, hobbling to taxis and coaches with high heels in hand.

The special day in the social calendar has grown relentlessly, and now attracts 15,000 plus people from across Yorkshire and much further afield.

Doncaster news: 11/9/2003.''Ladies' Day race goers: The Asda Belles, who work at the supermarket chain's Carcroft store are, from left, Grace Curtis, Jane Storey, Elaine Sharpe, Jackie Baghurst, Angie Parr, Jill Carolan and Anne Hibbett.

Crowds flock to Town Moor for racing, entertainment, and happy hours spent with family and friends within a top facility.

The style stakes are always high, with the Best Dressed Lady crown up for grabs, along with a bumper prize package and the chance to take a further title.

The dress code is strict for everyone.

No jeans, sportswear or trainers are allowed on any of the four race days, and gentlemen must wear a jacket and tie at all times.

NEWS....'A day at the races......Joanne Allott, of Thurnscoe, Elaine Fearnside, of Scawthorpe, and Sue Davies, of Doncaster, look for a likely winner on Ladies' Day at Doncaster Racecourse, yesterday (11 Sept).

It’s all part of the tradition and contributes to making the event memorable and special.

To celebrate decades of bright and colourful fashion on display annually at Doncaster Racecourse, we look back at some St Leger Ladies’ Day photographs, snapped for the Doncaster Free Press in previous years.

Fashions may change, but the enjoyment of those who attend the St Leger Festival over years is a constant.