Week left as £10k-a-month-for-a-year ‘Set For Life’ prize remains unclaimed in Doncaster.

The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket who matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on 18 September 2023.

The missing ticket was bought in Doncaster and the winning Set For Life numbers on that date were 1, 3, 11, 28, 43 and the Life Ball was 9. The lucky ticket-holder only has until next Saturday, 16 March 2024 to claim their prize1.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “This is a simple and urgent message to every Set For Life player in Doncaster to check their tickets. Time is fast running out to claim this amazing £10,000-a-month-for-one-year prize, and the missing winner now has only a week left to do so.

“Take a minute to imagine the possibilities that this win could make a reality for you, and use that as extra motivation to spend a few minutes to dig and check your tickets. If you happen to have the most amazing shock of your life and find you are the missing and winning Set For Life ticket-holder, it’s just a simple phone call to The National Lottery to start the process of paying out your prize and changing your life for the next year…and beyond!

“Players can check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

‘Set For Life’ is an exciting draw-based annuity game from The National Lottery that offers a top prize of £10K a month for 30 years when the five main numbers and the Life Ball are matched. Players can win £10K a month for a whole year by matching the five main numbers.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 685,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected]