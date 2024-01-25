Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are currently working through the LUF3 bid which was submitted initially in Oct/Nov 22, and subsequently unsuccessful, but then awarded in November 23, fantastic news for Mexborough.

Unfortunately, the process is lengthy and takes much time to digest with communication/formal process with Central Government in order to successfully draw down these much needed funds for the town.

Due to this, the proposed ‘consultation’ in February 2024 (which was for the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) element) has had to be postponed.

The next Mexborough Business Forum (MBF) meeting is currently being planned and will take place at the end of February. Exact details will be communicated very shortly.

More detailed information regarding both LUF3 & CRSTS will be communicated at the MBF meeting so it is extremely important that local businesses prioritise attending the meeting.

Following that, a joined up public consultation/briefing will take place in Apr/May 2024 across Mexborough so that everyone is aware of the current detail/proposals approved by Central Government and what element of the proposed regeneration/improvement schemes are feasible and which aspects need to be reviewed/revised.

This is largely due to the 12+ month delay in securing Central Government approval for LUF3 and the significant rise in costs associated with the proposed regeneration schemes in Mexborough.

Much more information will be shared once it is agreed and made available by City of Doncaster Council.

Mexborough First Coun Gibbons said: “Coun Andy Pickering and I have been pushing for proper and much needed regeneration and investment in Mexborough for many years.

“With over £23m now secured for improvements in Mexborough, we are keen to push forward and start the process of implementing the proposed regeneration plans.