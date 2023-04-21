Town Hall Rich List: 13 Doncaster Council employees earn over £100,000 a year
The 2023 edition of the Town Hall Rich list has revealed which Doncaster Council employees earn over six figures.
Thirteen employees earn over £100,000 per year, according to the Taxpayers’ Alliance Town Hall Rich List 2023.
Five of these employees are not disclosed to the public.
The annual list breaks down the highest earners at every local authority in the country.
Despite the figures, Doncaster did not enter the top 10 in any of the earning categories such as the highest single earner or most employees earning over £100,000.
Data compiled includes salary as well as earnings such as pensions.
The highest earners are:
- Damien Allen (Chief Executive) – £200,405
- Riana Nelson (Director of Learning Opportunities, skills and culture) – £160,665
- Phil Holmes (Director of Adults, Health and Wellbeing) – £150,917
- Rupert Suckling (Director of Public Health) – £150,917
- Dan Swaine (Director of Economy and Environment) – £128,919
- Undisclosed employee x3 – £127,500
- Scott Fawcus (Monitoring Officer) – £115,168
- Faye Tyas (Section 151 Officer) – £111,850
- Undisclosed employee x2 – £102,500