The Family Works project gets £250,000 funding boost for three years to help those in need

The Family Works is a family support project, initially set up by St. John’s Church, Owlerton, Sheffield. The church has a long history of working with families in the community, and during lockdown, began to see increasing complexity in the needs that families were presenting. The Family Works offers professional, focussed, transformational support for any family experiencing difficulties. These may include special educational needs, disability, financial difficulties, domestic abuse, relationship breakdown, social isolation, mental health challenges and addiction.

Each family is offered a volunteer family mentor from a local church who will meet with them once a week for up to a year, primarily to listen and offer support. Families are also offered a professional Link Worker who “holds” the case and supports the family alongside any other professionals or agencies involved. The project works in a “Trauma Informed” way, which means that there is a focus on hearing and holding the family’s entire story, and offering support that takes into account the challenges the family are already managing.

The funding from Benefact Trust will allow the project to employ more Link Workers across a three-year period, with hopes that the project will be supporting 90 families through the programme by the end of the funding term. The Family Works began in Sheffield, but is already developing links in Rotherham. The Benefact funding will see the project grow across the South Yorkshire region, which is broadly the area covered by the Diocese of Sheffield.

Andrea Liversidge and Joy French

Patrons of the project are the Rt. Rev. Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield and the Rt. Rev. Sophie Jelley, Bishop of Doncaster. Bishops Pete and Sophie say, “Our vision as a Diocese states that we aim for Christians to be agents of transformation in the wider communities we serve. As we recognise that every person is equally and infinitely valued and that we belong to one another, we can already see that The Family Works Project is enabling the church to bring such transformation.”

Programme Co-ordinator for The Family Works, Andrea Liversidge says: “We are thrilled that this grant will empower us to build relationships with more families across South Yorkshire, helping us to meet them at their point of need, journeying alongside them with hope and love.”

Oversight Minister for St. John’s Owlerton, Rev. Joy French says: “We are so delighted to have received this funding from Benefact Trust. We are passionate about The Family Works and have seen first-hand that this way of supporting families makes an enormous difference to people’s lives. We are praying that this work will have an impact not just now, but for generations to come, as whole families are supported to flourish and thrive. This funding will enable many more families to receive our support”